Luke B. Boltz
Bowling Green - Luke B. Boltz, age 26, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green. Born January 15, 1993 in Oregon, OH to Richard D. Boltz and Teresa K. Alexander. He was a 2011 graduate of Woodmore High School. Luke had an amazing talent in hunting and fishing; he was also an avid Ohio State football fan. His family remembers him most as having a sweet and kind spirit. He will be greatly missed.
Luke is survived by his mother: Teresa Alexander of Luckey, father: Richard Boltz of Woodville, brother: Nicholas Boltz of MI, sister: Ashley Boltz of Bowling Green, paternal grandmother: Nelda Hawkins of AL, nephew: Jaxon Boltz, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Karen Snyder and Thomas Alexander, paternal grandfather: Richard Boltz Jr., and uncle: Mark Boltz.
Family and Friends will be received 3-7 p.m., Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Woodville. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: The family c/o the funeral home. Online condolences maybe shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 9, 2019