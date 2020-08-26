Lynda M. (Beatty) Luc
Fremont - Lynda M. (Beatty) Luc of Fremont, passed away on her 93rd birthday, August 24, 2020 surrounded by her family at the home of her daughter, Susan Luc. Lynda was born on August 24, 1927 in Clyde, to the late William and Alice (Newbould) Beatty.
On July 20, 1946, Lynda married Theodore M. "Pete" Luc at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Fremont. They were able to celebrate 47 years of marriage and enjoyed many years of their retirement wintering in Florida before Pete passed on February 9, 1994.
Lynda and Pete were blessed with 7 children, which resulted in 19 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Surviving Lynda are her children, Theodore (Ruth Anne) Luc Sr., Susan Luc, Barbara (Joseph) Nieset, Cynthia (John Sr.) Devore, Timothy (Lesia) Luc, Thomas (Pam) Luc and Lisa (Ron Caster Jr.) Luc Jackson. Also surviving are grandchildren, Theodore (Melinda) Luc Jr., Michelle (John Crawley) Luc, Heather (Shawn) Swander and Nanci (Duane) Barry; Jason Nieset and Scott (Melany) Nieset; John (Nila) Devore Jr., Johanna (Jeremy) VanNess, Pete (Kim) Devore, Amanda (Jim) Adkins and Joseph (Jamie) Devore; Brittney (Matt) Harkey, Emily Luc and Caroline Luc; Andrew Luc and Megan (Adam Binner) Luc; Kimberleigh (Alexander) Estrada, Kelli (Jason Halbisen) Jackson and Kaitlyn Jackson; along with her 37 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Lynda was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Luc; her parents; and 2 sisters, Dorothy (John) Stacy and Mary Troike.
Lynda was a loving, caring and active wife, mother and grandmother who always tried to keep up with all the activities and life changing events of her family, making sure she wasn't leaving anyone out. She will especially be remembered for our Good Friday pierogi making sessions, passing on the polish tradition to her children and grandchildren. But her favorite time of all was her love of celebrating Christmases, making them special for the whole family, and spoiling the little ones.
The family sends a special "THANK YOU" to the wonderful staff from Heartland Hospice of Fremont for the compassion, love and gentle care they showed our mother during her final days. They were the "angels" that guided us through this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Lynda's name to Heartland Hospice of Fremont, the Sandusky County Board of DD or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Visitation will be held at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 4-6 & 7-9 PM. Those attending are required to wear a mask to enter the facility. Please be patient as admittance will be guided to adhere to social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Rev. Mark Herzog will officiate, and Committal Services will immediately follow the Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. If you would like to have your name added to the guest registry, please call 419-332-7391.
