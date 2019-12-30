|
Lynn Foos
Helena - Lynn Foos, 57, passed away at her home on Dec. 27, 2019. Born on Aug. 10, 1962, in Toledo, she was a daughter of Gaylon and Frances (Cross) Overmyer.
On Aug. 12, 1988, She married the love of her life, Ron Foos. Together they raised their four children. Lynn enjoyed investing her talents in the kitchen baking and decorating everyone's favorite cakes. Each year she liked to work hard beautifying her landscape, though watering it tended to be toward the bottom of her list. To Lynn, living was about spending time with her kids and grandkids.
Surviving is her husband of 31 years, Ron; children, Jessica (Christopher) Reid of Lindsay, Bryant (Kristi) Foos of Gibsonburg, Nicollette (Dalton Mestrey) Foos of Fremont, and Kurtis Foos of Helena; grandchildren, Sophia, Nevaeh, Carson, Zayden, Brantley, Jensen and one on the way; parents, Gaylon and Frances Overmyer of Lindsay; and brothers, Fred and Frank Haas.
Visitation for Lynn will be held at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg on Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Millersville on Tues., Jan 7th at 10:30 a.m.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Medical Research Hospital.
To express online condolences or to view Lynn's tribute video, please visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020