Services
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
(419) 637-2026
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Foos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Foos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn Foos Obituary
Lynn Foos

Helena - Lynn Foos, 57, passed away at her home on Dec. 27, 2019. Born on Aug. 10, 1962, in Toledo, she was a daughter of Gaylon and Frances (Cross) Overmyer.

On Aug. 12, 1988, She married the love of her life, Ron Foos. Together they raised their four children. Lynn enjoyed investing her talents in the kitchen baking and decorating everyone's favorite cakes. Each year she liked to work hard beautifying her landscape, though watering it tended to be toward the bottom of her list. To Lynn, living was about spending time with her kids and grandkids.

Surviving is her husband of 31 years, Ron; children, Jessica (Christopher) Reid of Lindsay, Bryant (Kristi) Foos of Gibsonburg, Nicollette (Dalton Mestrey) Foos of Fremont, and Kurtis Foos of Helena; grandchildren, Sophia, Nevaeh, Carson, Zayden, Brantley, Jensen and one on the way; parents, Gaylon and Frances Overmyer of Lindsay; and brothers, Fred and Frank Haas.

Visitation for Lynn will be held at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg on Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Millersville on Tues., Jan 7th at 10:30 a.m.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Medical Research Hospital.

To express online condolences or to view Lynn's tribute video, please visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -