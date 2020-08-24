1/1
Lynnette L. Covell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynnette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynnette L. Covell

Fremont - Lynnette L. Covell, 73, of Fremont, OH passed away at her home on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was born April 12, 1947 in Norwich, NY and raised by Edwin VanTine and Eleanor Shaull. She was a 1965 graduate Norwich High School.

Lynnette married Gary Covell on December 12, 1965 in Plymouth, NY and he preceded her in death on February 27, 2008.

Lynnette worked at Croghan Bank as a data processor for many years. She volunteered at the Pontifex. Lynnette was very family oriented and loved getting together to maintain family unity.

Lynnette is survived by her children, Kevin (Amy) Covell, Pittsburgh, PA, Stephen Covell, Fremont, OH and Deborah (Dason) Hughes-Pettaway, Toledo, OH; grandchildren, Rachel, Adam, Estephan and Mariah Covell; great grandchildren, Jackson and Kaitlyn Covell, Austyn Kashmer; siblings, Deb (Rick) Carnrike, Norwich, NY and Rick (Pat) VanTine, Mason City, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary Covell; brothers, Edwin, Terry and Bob VanTine.

Visitation: Friday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH

The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.

Graveside Service: Friday, August 28, 2020, 1:30 pm at Oakwood Cemetery, 1225 Oakwood St, Fremont, OH.

Memorials can be made to NAMI.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved