Lynnette L. Covell
Fremont - Lynnette L. Covell, 73, of Fremont, OH passed away at her home on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was born April 12, 1947 in Norwich, NY and raised by Edwin VanTine and Eleanor Shaull. She was a 1965 graduate Norwich High School.
Lynnette married Gary Covell on December 12, 1965 in Plymouth, NY and he preceded her in death on February 27, 2008.
Lynnette worked at Croghan Bank as a data processor for many years. She volunteered at the Pontifex. Lynnette was very family oriented and loved getting together to maintain family unity.
Lynnette is survived by her children, Kevin (Amy) Covell, Pittsburgh, PA, Stephen Covell, Fremont, OH and Deborah (Dason) Hughes-Pettaway, Toledo, OH; grandchildren, Rachel, Adam, Estephan and Mariah Covell; great grandchildren, Jackson and Kaitlyn Covell, Austyn Kashmer; siblings, Deb (Rick) Carnrike, Norwich, NY and Rick (Pat) VanTine, Mason City, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary Covell; brothers, Edwin, Terry and Bob VanTine.
Visitation: Friday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH
The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com
or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.
Graveside Service: Friday, August 28, 2020, 1:30 pm at Oakwood Cemetery, 1225 Oakwood St, Fremont, OH.
Memorials can be made to NAMI.