M. Grace AlbertOak Harbor - M. Grace Albert, 90 of Oak Harbor, OH died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Firelands Hospital, Sandusky, OH. She was born May 14, 1930 in Zanesville, OH to the late George P. and Marguerite O. (Boss) Dickinson. She was a 1948 graduate of Gibsonburg High School, 1 year at Muskingum College, and received her B.S. and M.S. in Education from Bowling Green State University. Mrs. Albert retired from the Benton- Carroll- Salem School District in May of 1991 where she taught 1st grade at Carroll Elementary School. She was a retired member of the Plaids & Calicos Western Square Dance Club of Port Clinton, OH, Past Board Member of: The Humane Society of Ottawa County, Habitat for Humanity of Ottawa County, and WSOS; the Retired Teachers Association of Ottawa County and the Ohio Retired Teachers Association.On October 6, 1950 she married Richard Roberts and together they had 3 children: George B. Roberts, Mark D. Roberts, and Deborah Ireland. On June 6, 1972 she married Harold B. Albert and he survives. She is also survived by grandchildren: Anthony (Jaime) Roberts and Emily (Brian) Brown; 10 great grandchildren, 3 step- great grandchildren and 3 great- great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her 1st husband Richard Roberts, son George Roberts, granddaughter Crystal Virden, and brother Kenneth B. Dickinson.All Services will be handled privately by the family. The Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Ottawa County.