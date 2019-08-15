Services
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
View Map
Resources
Maggie L. Beckley


1955 - 2019
Maggie L. Beckley Obituary
Maggie L. Beckley

CLYDE - Maggie L. Beckley, 64, of Clyde, OH passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 surrounded by her family at Stein Hospice in Sandusky, OH. She was born on July 8, 1955 in Cincinnati, OH, the daughter of Samuel R. and Nancy B. (Frost) Hammons.

Maggie married David S. Beckley after fourteen years together on November 30, 2002 in Clyde, OH and he survives. She was an operator at H.J. Heinz for seventeen years until she retired in 2017. Maggie was a member of the Clyde VFW and Moose. She enjoyed camping at Clinton Lake, gambling at casinos and spending time with her grandchildren.

Maggie is survived by her husband of sixteen years, David S. Beckley, Clyde, OH; children, Bobbi (Jason) Hull, Fremont, OH, Tony Hammons, Clyde, OH, Brian (Jillian) Knipp, Fremont, OH, David (Beth) Beckley, Jr., Bradner, OH, Jamie Beckley, Green Springs, OH, Coy (Sherri) Beckley, Clyde, OH; siblings, Patsy (Bob Snyder) Estep, Port Clinton, OH, Joan Miller, Fremont, OH, Donna (Bob) Miller, Clyde, OH, Sam (Diane) Hammons, Jr., Fremont, OH, Russell (Victoria) Hammons, Clyde, OH, Raymond (Deb) Hammons and Roy (Mandy) Hammons both of Tiffin, OH; fifteen grandchildren and one great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Christine Hammons and Gladys (Wayne) King; brother, Cory Hammons.

Visitation: Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.

Service: Friday, August 16, 2019; 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with an hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Glenn Merrill will officiate.

Burial: Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH

Memorials: Sandusky County Cancer Fund

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 15, 2019
