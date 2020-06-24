Manuel "Niko" Gutierrez Iv
Manuel Gutierrez IV "Niko"

Fremont - Manuel Gutierrez IV "Niko", 21, of Fremont, passed away on June 24, 2020. He was born in Fremont to Manuel and Andrea (Rodriguez) Gutierrez on February 19, 1999. Niko graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 2015 and was a diver on their swim team. He attended BGSU and was currently a junior at Kent State University where he was working on a degree in construction management. He was interning as an assistant superintendent at Gerken Paving and Materials in Napoleon, Ohio, which was a job he thoroughly enjoyed. In his free time, Niko loved riding bicycles, nature, and had spent three weeks last summer hiking in Spain with his father. He also loved building, especially with wood, and could do anything from making duck houses to raised flower beds.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Manuel and Andrea Gutierrez, siblings; Gabriella I. Gutierrez and Julia B. Gutierrez, all of Fremont, paternal grandparents, Manuel and Juanita Gutierrez, paternal great-grandmother, Maria Elena Gutierrez, his best friend, Morgan Urban of Fremont, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Johnny Rodriguez and Jerilynn Sharp, and paternal great-grandfather, Manuel Gutierrez I.

A walk through visitation for the public will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 900 North Street, Fremont, Ohio, 43420. Those attending are required to wear a mask to enter the facility. Please be patient as admittance will be guided to adhere to social distancing.

A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery in Fremont. Deacon Alfredo Diaz will officiate. Following services at the cemetery, family and friends are invited to a luncheon at the Fremont Eagles, 2570 W. State Street, Fremont, OH, 43420.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in care of his father, Manuel Gutierrez for his funeral expenses.

To express online condolences, please visit www.hermanfh.com.




Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
