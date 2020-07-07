1/1
Manuela Risner
1943 - 2020
Manuela Risner

Green Springs - Manuela Risner, 77, of Green Springs, OH passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at her home. She was born on February 4, 1943 in Laredo, TX to Lazaro and Manuela (Sosa) Garcia.

Manuela married William Risner in Clyde OH on November 27, and he preceded her in death on January 12, 1992. She worked at Autumn Wood Care Center in Tiffin, OH as a laundry aide for many years. She was a member at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Clyde, OH. Manuela loved to cook, collecting cooking books, listening to oldies music, dancing, spending time with her grandchildren and her dogs, Bailey and Billy.

Manuela is survived by her children, Keith Risner, Kari Risner, Kendra (Mark) Provard, Mark (Lorrie) Garcia, all of Fremont, OH; siblings, Andres (Patsy) Garcia, Tillie (Dan) Wismer, all of Green Springs, OH, Jose (Sharon) Garcia, Clyde, OH, Lazaro (Miriam) Garcia, Rebecca Garcia, all of Green Springs, OH; grandchildren, Kaitlynn (Tiffany Maiden) Risner, Brandon Earnhart, Quinn Earnhart, Kayden Risner, Levi Provard and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Lucy Garcia.

Visitation: Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 211 N Broadway St, Green Springs, OH 44836. Social distancing will be observed with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would like to have your name signed in the register book, please call the funeral home at 419-332-6409.

Services will be held private for the family.

Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Clyde, OH.

Memorials can be made in Manuela's honor to Stein Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com




Published in News-Messenger from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Horvath Hanes Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Horvath Hanes Funeral Home & Crematory
