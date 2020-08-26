Mardelle M. Shively
Fremont - Mardelle M. Shively, 88, of Fremont, OH passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Valley View Health Campus. She was born November 21, 1931 in Bellevue, OH to Samuel and Florence (Herner) Sherman. She was a 1949 graduate of Bellevue High School.
Mardelle married Wayne L. Shively on October 11, 1952 at St. John Lutheran Church in Bellevue, OH and he preceded her in death on April 13, 2015. She worked at GE in Bellevue for thirty years. She had previously worked at Danish Pastry and the Fremont Moose Lodge.
Mardelle was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and Fremont Eagle REAC. She enjoyed playing cards, the senior center, shopping and talking on the phone.
The family would like to thank the staff at Valley View for their love and support.
Mardelle is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Richard) Loroff, Put-In-Bay, OH, Patty (Mark) Tight and Connie Robles both of Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Jason Fitzgerald, Jeremy (Jamie) Fitzgerald, Jennifer (Steve) Firman, Matthew and Marissa Robles; great grandchildren, Kennedy and Brayden Firman, Lincoln, Winnie and Tucker Fitzgerald and Mila Robles; sisters, Mary Herman, Sandusky, OH, Shirley (John) Lane, Norwalk, OH and Jean Frasure, Lebanon, OR.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne L. Shively; brothers, Donald (Phyllis) and Carl (Mary) Sherman.
Due to COVID 19 private service will be held for the immediate family. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH.
Memorials can be made to Valley View Health Campus or Faith Lutheran Church.
