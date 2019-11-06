Services
Resources
Margaret Callendar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann "Maggie" Callendar

Margaret Ann "Maggie" Callendar Obituary
Margaret "Maggie" Ann Callendar

FREMONT - Margaret "Maggie" Ann Callendar, 93, of Fremont, OH passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Valley View Health Campus. She was born on October 29, 1925 in Clyde, OH, the daughter of Seraphin G. and Florence Irene (Franks) Horn. She was a graduate of St. Joseph High School.

Maggie married Richard "Dick" Callendar, Sr. and he preceded her in death. She was a long-time member of the Fremont Country Club and enjoyed golfing and traveling.

Maggie is survived by her son, Richard Callendar, Fremont, OH; grandsons, Anthony and Michael Callendar both of Columbus, OH; long-time friend, Dorothy Baumann.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Callendar, Sr. and an infant son, Michael Callendar.

A Graveside Memorial Service will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
