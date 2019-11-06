|
Margaret "Maggie" Ann Callendar
FREMONT - Margaret "Maggie" Ann Callendar, 93, of Fremont, OH passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Valley View Health Campus. She was born on October 29, 1925 in Clyde, OH, the daughter of Seraphin G. and Florence Irene (Franks) Horn. She was a graduate of St. Joseph High School.
Maggie married Richard "Dick" Callendar, Sr. and he preceded her in death. She was a long-time member of the Fremont Country Club and enjoyed golfing and traveling.
Maggie is survived by her son, Richard Callendar, Fremont, OH; grandsons, Anthony and Michael Callendar both of Columbus, OH; long-time friend, Dorothy Baumann.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Callendar, Sr. and an infant son, Michael Callendar.
A Graveside Memorial Service will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019