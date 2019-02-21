|
Margaret Ann "Peg" Merrill
FREMONT - Margaret Ann "Peg" Merrill, 86, of Fremont, OH passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Elmwood Assisted Living of Fremont. She was born March 5, 1932 in Fremont to Carroll and Marie (Kemp) Mayle. She was a 1950 graduate of St. Joseph High School.
Peg married Kent E. Merrill on September 6, 1954 at St. Joseph Church in Fremont and he preceded her in death on June 28, 2016. She was a homemaker and also worked as a Teller at Croghan Colonial Bank for several years. Peg was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her family and was an avid Cleveland Indians Fan. Peg enjoyed going to the casino and spending time at the family cottage in Mayleville.
Peg is survived by her children, Linda (Chris) Carnicom, Chuck (Peggy) Merrill, Susan (Jim) Cherry, all of Fremont, OH, Richard (Laurie) Merrill, Fairfield, OH; siblings, Marian (Doyle) Kusmer, Fremont, OH, Carolyn Vacca, Pickerington, OH, Joan (Frank) Barr, Glen-Ellyn, IL, Delores (Wayne) Michael, Fremont, OH, Donald (Maureen) Mayle of West Virginia; sisters-in-law, Rose Mayle, St. Joseph, MI and Sue Mayle, Fremont; grandchildren, Mike and Kurt Carnicom, Cheryl Lustig, Jessica Rice, Mehgan, Alex and Sean Merrill, Kari Brown, Joshua Cherry and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and step mother, Katherine (Novitski) Mayle; husband, Kent E. Merrill; brothers, Edward and William "Bill" Mayle, one infant brother; step siblings, JoAnn Hoffman and Donald Novitski and brother-in-law, Lou Vacca.
The family would like to thank the staff of Elmwood Assisted Living, Dorothy Kern ProMedica Cancer Center and Bridge Hospice for the care that Peg received.
Visitation: Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH with a vigil at 6:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, February 23, 2019 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 550 Smith Rd., Fremont, OH with an hour of visitation prior to mass at the church.
Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont
Memorials: Bishop Hoffman Catholic Schools-Sacred Heart Campus
Published in the News-Messenger on Feb. 21, 2019