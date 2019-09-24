|
Margaret Ann "Peg" Smith
FREMONT - Margaret Ann "Peg" Smith, 78, of Fremont, OH passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Elmwood Assisted Living of Fremont. She was born August 26, 1941 in Fremont, the daughter of Harry J. and Alice L. (Bork) Wilhelm. She was a 1960 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Peg married William P. Smith on July 1, 1972 at St. Mark Lutheran Church. She was a homemaker, a beautician for several years and also worked at Otto and Urban part-time for a couple of years. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and served on the Alter Guild. Peg enjoyed sewing, needlework, flower gardening, reading and spending time with her grandchildren.
Peg is survived by her husband of forty-seven years, William P. Smith, Fremont, OH; children, Annette M. (Mark) Fisher, Fremont, OH and Derek W. Smith, Detroit, MI; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Brenden Fisher; siblings, Edward L. Wilhelm, Northwood, OH, Paul L. and Larry J. Wilhelm both of Fremont, OH, Linda K. Schoen, Celina, OH, Judy L. Nehls, Gibsonburg, OH and Brenda S. Butzier, Fremont, OH.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Joseph L. Wilhelm.
Visitation: Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH 43420.
Service: Thursday, September 26, 2019; 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 705 W. State St., Fremont, OH 43420 with an hour of visitation prior to the service at the church.
Burial: Schoch Cemetery, Riley Twp, OH
Memorials: Grace Lutheran Church
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 24, 2019