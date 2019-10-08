Services
Foos and Foos Funeral Service
151 Yorkshire Place
Bellevue, OH 44811
(419) 483-5484
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Foos and Foos Funeral Service
151 Yorkshire Place
Bellevue, OH 44811
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Foos and Foos Funeral Service
151 Yorkshire Place
Bellevue, OH 44811
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret B. Bishop


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret B. Bishop Obituary
Margaret B. Bishop

Bellevue - Margaret B. Bishop, 82, of Bellevue passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Bellevue Care Center. She was born December 2, 1936 in Fremont, Ohio the daughter of Francis and Lenora (Piefer) Level.

Margaret was a 1955 graduate of Fremont Ross High School. She married Robert E. Bishop on July 12, 1958 in Fremont. Together they shared a love for Antiques and collected and sold them for over 30 years. She attended St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Bellevue and a 50-year member of the former Happy Homemakers Club. Margaret enjoyed quilting, bowling, sewing, and was an avid pinochle player belonging to numerous clubs over the years.

She is survived by her Four daughters: Deborah (Paul) Smith of Norwalk, Donna Varney of Republic, Vickie Bishop of Republic, and Jennifer (Chuck) Tabaka of Noblesville, IN: 5 grandchildren: Andrea (Chris) Beeker, Jacqueline (Adam) Hamernik, Kristen (Josh) Mossing, Colin Tabaka, and Madison Tabaka; 5 great grandsons: Daniel, Drew, Bryce, Jaxson, and Logan; a brother, Norman (Darlene) Level of Garett, IN; brother-in-law, Richard (Doris) Bishop of Republic; a special niece, Sarah Level and her great nephew, Josh Level as well as several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Lenora Level; husband, Robert E. Bishop in 1997; and son-in-law, Stephen Varney.

Friends will be received on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. until a funeral service officiated by Rev. Dr. Diane Carter begins at Noon at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 428 Kilbourne Street, Bellevue or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now