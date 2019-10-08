|
|
Margaret B. Bishop
Bellevue - Margaret B. Bishop, 82, of Bellevue passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Bellevue Care Center. She was born December 2, 1936 in Fremont, Ohio the daughter of Francis and Lenora (Piefer) Level.
Margaret was a 1955 graduate of Fremont Ross High School. She married Robert E. Bishop on July 12, 1958 in Fremont. Together they shared a love for Antiques and collected and sold them for over 30 years. She attended St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Bellevue and a 50-year member of the former Happy Homemakers Club. Margaret enjoyed quilting, bowling, sewing, and was an avid pinochle player belonging to numerous clubs over the years.
She is survived by her Four daughters: Deborah (Paul) Smith of Norwalk, Donna Varney of Republic, Vickie Bishop of Republic, and Jennifer (Chuck) Tabaka of Noblesville, IN: 5 grandchildren: Andrea (Chris) Beeker, Jacqueline (Adam) Hamernik, Kristen (Josh) Mossing, Colin Tabaka, and Madison Tabaka; 5 great grandsons: Daniel, Drew, Bryce, Jaxson, and Logan; a brother, Norman (Darlene) Level of Garett, IN; brother-in-law, Richard (Doris) Bishop of Republic; a special niece, Sarah Level and her great nephew, Josh Level as well as several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Lenora Level; husband, Robert E. Bishop in 1997; and son-in-law, Stephen Varney.
Friends will be received on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. until a funeral service officiated by Rev. Dr. Diane Carter begins at Noon at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, Ohio.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 428 Kilbourne Street, Bellevue or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019