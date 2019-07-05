|
Margaret F. Longoria Phillips
FREMONT - Margaret F. Longoria Phillips, 76, of Fremont, OH passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at University of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, OH. She was born March 10, 1943 in Austin, TX, the daughter of Metlide and Vicente (Hernandez) Frias.
Margaret worked at H.J. Heinz for thirteen years. She also worked at Curwood and Peebles in Fremont. Margaret was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she loved attending Spanish Mass. She was a very good cook and loved spending time with her family. Margaret enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians. She was very friendly and had many friends. She will be missed by all.
Margaret is survived by her children, Chris (Mary) Longoria, Woodbridge, VA, Cathy (Don) Belkofer, Bowling Green, OH, Albert (Luann) Longoria and John (Racquel) Longoria both of Fremont, OH; grandchildren, William and Lindsay Longoria; Derek Earhart, Chelsea King, Nick Earhart, Jessica and Derek Belkofer, Brittney Sammons, Bronson and Britain Wetzel, Stefani, Aaron and Brandon Longoria and ten great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
Visitation: Monday, July 8, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH with a rosary at 7:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, July 9, 2019; 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan St, Fremont, OH with Fr. Michael Roemmele officiating.
Memorials:
Published in the News-Messenger on July 5, 2019