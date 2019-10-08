Resources
Margaret (Marge) Glauser, 77, died unexpectedly Monday, the 23rd of September while at Augusta University Medical Center. She was born in Tiffin in 1942 and lived in McCutchenville until her family moved to Fremont where she attended Fremont Ross High School. She married in 1962 and was preceded in death by her first husband, James J. Yingling. Together they had two daughters. She remarried in 1987 and moved to Oregon OH. Her second husband, James Glauser, also preceded her in death. She then moved to Aiken, SC where she retired with her longtime companion, Gary Gilbaut. After Gary's death, Marge remarried in 2017 to Clyde Hall, of North Augusta SC. Marge received a two-year cadet degree in Education from Bowling Green State University. She taught at St. Ann's Elementary school and in the Fremont Public School System for a number of years. After the birth of her children, she had a career shift and started working for the United Way of Sandusky County. She believed in helping those who were disadvantaged and had a successful career working at non-profit organizations. Her career included working as the Executive Director of the United Way of Sandusky County from 1974-1986. Marge played an active role in her church, St. Gerard's of Aiken, SC, and enjoyed participating on various committees. She is survived by her husband Clyde Hall, her daughter Suzanne M. Yingling, daughter Beth A. Yingling (husband David R. Hoffman) and two grandchildren all of whom live in Ohio. Her parents, Gilbert and Rose (Baskey) McDermott and sister Maryrose McDermott, all preceded her in death. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on October 12, 2019 at St. Gerard's Catholic Church in Aiken SC with a private burial in St. Ann's Cemetery, Fremont, OH at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts may be made to: St. Gerard's Catholic Church, 640 Edrie St. Northeast, Aiken, SC 29801. Arrangements are being handled by the George Funeral Home, Aiken SC.
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
