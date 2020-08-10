Margaret J. Brodman
Margaret J. Brodman, 92, formerly of Carey, died at 5:55 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.
Born December 1, 1927 in Fremont, she was the daughter of Edward G. and Ludwina M. (Steinberger) Moylet. She married Herman J. Brodman on April 7, 1951. Herman preceded her in death on May 2, 2010.
She is survived by six sons: Joseph (Susie) Brodman, Dennis (Kathy) Brodman and Louis (Jennifer) Brodman all of Carey, John (Debby) Brodman of Galena, Garry (Ann) Brodman and Eugene (Laura) Brodman both of Upper Sandusky; two daughters: Jane (Mel) Geckle of Tiro and Loretta (Joe) Underwood of Carey; a daughter in-law, Mary Brodman of Wapakoneta; 37 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She also survived by two brothers: Norbert (Sally) Molyet and Ronald (Cassie) Molyet both of Fremont and two sisters: Agnes (Bill) Darr of Clyde and Rita Ralston of Nashua, NH.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Duane Brodman; three brothers: Paul, Bernard and Donald Molyet and three sisters: Pauline Chudzinski, Dorothy Sugar and Mary Dickman.
Margaret was a 1946 graduate of Green Springs High School. She was a homemaker and assisted her husband on the family farm. In her early years, she worked at Fremont Hospital as a nurse's aide.
She was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Sulphur Springs. She was a former member of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey, where she was a member of the Rosary Altar Society.
Margaret loved gardening, raising chickens and selling farm fresh eggs. She was well know for her angel food cake and sugar cookies.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at STOMBAUGH-BATTON FUNERAL HOME, Carey, Ohio. A Rosary service will be at 7:45 p.m.
A Requiem Mass will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home with Father Timothy Geckle officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carey.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Cemetery Maintenance Fund or Masses to Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 West FindlayStreet, Carey, Ohio 43316-1169
