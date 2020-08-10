1/1
Margaret J. Brodman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret J. Brodman

Margaret J. Brodman, 92, formerly of Carey, died at 5:55 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

Born December 1, 1927 in Fremont, she was the daughter of Edward G. and Ludwina M. (Steinberger) Moylet. She married Herman J. Brodman on April 7, 1951. Herman preceded her in death on May 2, 2010.

She is survived by six sons: Joseph (Susie) Brodman, Dennis (Kathy) Brodman and Louis (Jennifer) Brodman all of Carey, John (Debby) Brodman of Galena, Garry (Ann) Brodman and Eugene (Laura) Brodman both of Upper Sandusky; two daughters: Jane (Mel) Geckle of Tiro and Loretta (Joe) Underwood of Carey; a daughter in-law, Mary Brodman of Wapakoneta; 37 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She also survived by two brothers: Norbert (Sally) Molyet and Ronald (Cassie) Molyet both of Fremont and two sisters: Agnes (Bill) Darr of Clyde and Rita Ralston of Nashua, NH.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Duane Brodman; three brothers: Paul, Bernard and Donald Molyet and three sisters: Pauline Chudzinski, Dorothy Sugar and Mary Dickman.

Margaret was a 1946 graduate of Green Springs High School. She was a homemaker and assisted her husband on the family farm. In her early years, she worked at Fremont Hospital as a nurse's aide.

She was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Sulphur Springs. She was a former member of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey, where she was a member of the Rosary Altar Society.

Margaret loved gardening, raising chickens and selling farm fresh eggs. She was well know for her angel food cake and sugar cookies.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at STOMBAUGH-BATTON FUNERAL HOME, Carey, Ohio. A Rosary service will be at 7:45 p.m.

A Requiem Mass will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home with Father Timothy Geckle officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Cemetery Maintenance Fund or Masses to Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 West FindlayStreet, Carey, Ohio 43316-1169

Condolences may be expressed at StombaughBatton.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home - Carey
225 West Findlay St
Carey, OH 43316
419-396-7520
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home - Carey

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved