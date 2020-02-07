Resources
Margaret M. Lehmann

Margaret M. Lehmann Obituary
Margaret M. Lehmann

Lakeside Marblehead - Margaret M. Lehmann, 90, most recently of Lakeside Marblehead, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was born February 17, 1929 in Fremont the daughter of Robert and Hilda (Ochs) Reardon. On January 28, 1950 she married Richard A. Lehmann at St. Ann Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on May 25, 2001.

Margaret was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, worked at Joseph's department store and retired in 1995 from her position as secretary at St. Joseph rectory.

Surviving are her children: Joan (Tom) Smith of Port Clinton, OH; Richard (Andrea), David (Pamela) both of Fremont, OH; and Thomas of Columbus, OH; 5 grandchildren;1 great-grandchild; sister Vivian Reardon of Lakeside Marblehead; brother Jim Reardon of Fremont. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings: Alice Wolf, Jean Bernard, Vincent Reardon and Paul Reardon.

A Memorial Mass will take place at 10:00A.M., Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Millersville, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church.

Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve Margaret's family and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or a fond memory to visit www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
