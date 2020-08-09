Margaret "Peggy" M. Reed
Fremont - Margaret "Peggy" M. Reed, 67, of Fremont, OH passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Toledo Hospital. She was born June 26, 1953 in Fort Rucker, AL, the daughter of Robert and Alice (Craney) Reed. She was a graduate of Glenn Hills High School in Augusta, GA and received a bachelor's degree in history from Valdosta State University in Valdosta, GA.
Peggy started her career working in the Tax office in Augusta, GA. She then worked for the Department of Defense in Georgia. Peggy worked for the American Red Cross, prepared taxes and then worked as a Water Department Clerk in Gibsonburg, OH for twenty years.
Peggy was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She had a very strong catholic faith and always cared for others. She loved being a grandma and loved Christmas and would send ornaments to all her family. Peggy enjoyed crafts, cross-stitch, wreathes and bows, gardening and flowers.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann (Chris) Mayle, Fremont, OH; stepdaughters, Tracy (John) Bartson, Fremont, OH and Tammy (Matt) Clouse, Alvada, OH; mother, Alice Reed, Augusta, GA; brothers, Thomas (Bernice) Reed, Sterling, CO and Michael Reed, Augusta, GA; grandchildren, Veronika and Mikala Bartson, Jake Clouse, Ella and Kaylee Mayle; former husband, Carl Schell of Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Reed and sister-in-law, Sandra Reed.
Visitation: Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6to 8 p.m. at Wondery Hovath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St., Fremont, OH.
The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com
or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.
Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, August 13, 2020; 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 550 Smith Rd., Fremont, OH 43420
Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont, OH at a later date.
Memorials: American Diabetes Association, the Parkinson's Foundation or Sacred Heart Catholic Church.