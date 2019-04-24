|
|
Margaret Miller
FREMONT - Margaret I. Miller, 96, of Fremont, OH passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Valley View Health Care Campus in Fremont. She was born December 6, 1922 in Rice Twp., the daughter of Arthur and Clara (Nieman) Hasselbach. She was a 1940 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Margaret married Carl A. Miller on May 12, 1945 at St. Joseph Rectory and he preceded her death on May 30, 1994. She worked at Erie Ordinance; Sandusky County ASCS for twelve years and Tri Motors for twelve years as a Bookkeeper until she retired in 1985.
Margaret lived on a farm all her life. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and enjoyed playing cards and wintering in Florida with her husband Carl.
Margaret is survived by her children, Richard Miller, Fremont, OH, Judith (Marvin) Risch, Oak Harbor, OH, Nancy Burkin, Fremont, OH; sister, Phyllis Haynes, Oak Harbor, OH; grandchildren, Sherri Kleinhans, Oak Harbor, OH and Betsy Cremeans, Ashville, OH; great grandchildren, Justin Kleinhans, Morgan and Mason McFarland and Caleb Connors.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl A. Miller; granddaughter, Karen Odell; brothers, Donald, Dale, Lyle and Wayne Hasselbach.
Visitation: Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.
Service: Friday, April 26, 2019; 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Juli Lejman-Guy.
Burial: Faith Lutheran Cemetery, Rice Twp., OH
Memorials: MS Society or Faith Lutheran Church
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 24, 2019