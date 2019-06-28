Services
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
Luckey, OH 43443
(419) 833-4011
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home
201 West Main Street
Woodville, OH
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home
201 West Main Street
Woodville, OH
Margarita R. Requena


1942 - 2019
Margarita R. Requena Obituary
Margarita R. Requena

Woodville - Margarita R. Requena, 76, of Woodville, OH, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Her loving family was at her side. She was born on October 9, 1942 in Raymondville, TX to Jose and Leonor (Cavazos) Rodriguez. On September 26, 1964 she married Alfredo Z. Requena in Bono, OH. Margarita and Alfredo have raised 3 children and celebrated nearly 55 years of marriage together. Margarita worked as a custodian for Woodmore Schools 25 + years, and as a translator for the City of Woodville, in addition to being a homemaker and taking care of her family. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church; she was known for her love of cooking, and having a special knack for making people laugh with one of her stories. At the center of it all was her family, her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom brought her the most happiness.

In addition to her husband Alfredo, Margarita is survived by her children: Jose (Cecile) Requena of Las Vegas, NV, Marcos (Sarah) Requena of Woodville, Rosalinda Roberts of Woodville, grandchildren: Juan, Ernie, Marissa, Cassondra (Josh), Matthew, Connor, great-grandchildren: Steeven, Andrew, Briella, Javier, brothers: Ruben (Denise) Robert, Lupe (Kelly), Danny, sisters: Carolina (Cliff), Juanita, Angie, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter, Normalinda, sisters: Philomena and Lydia, brothers: Raul and Nick.

Family and friends were received 9-11 a.m. with a Memorial Service beginning at 11 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 201 West Main Street, Woodville, OH. Officiating will be Fr. Timothy Ferris. Memorial contributions may take the form of contributions to: The or The . Those wishing to express a word of encouragement or share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on June 28, 2019
