Marguerite V. Gadjalski
Gibsonburg - Marguerite V. Gadjalski, 102, of Gibsonburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Riverview Nursing Home, Oak Harbor. She was born on March 26, 1917 in Gibsonburg to John & Hazel (Braden) Shull.
Marguerite was a 1935 graduate of Gibsonburg High School. Shortly after graduation, Marguerite married the love of her life, Frank Gadjalski, in Toledo. Together, they celebrated 67 wedding anniversaries before his passing on July 15, 2004. Marguerite was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church and the Altar Society. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, taking walks at the Y and camping.
Marguerite is survived by her daughter, Linda (Elwood) Kline of Nebraska; brother, Leonard Shull of Gibsonburg; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; many nieces & nephews; and countless friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; daughter, Kathy (Irvin) Wellington; sisters, Helen & Ruth; and brothers, Robert, Arthur, Bill & Delbert Shull.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg. Funeral Services on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the funeral home, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Father Scott Woods will officiate. Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg.
Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Michael's Catholic Church or Riverview Nursing Home, Oak Harbor.
To send an online condolence or to view Marguerite's tribute video, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from May 22 to May 23, 2019