Maria De Los Angeles Anciso
Fremont - Maria De Los Angeles Anciso, 83 of Fremont, passed away at home on June 3, 2020. She was born on October 1, 1936 to Francisco and Jovita (Flores) Olmos in Villa Union, Durango. Maria married Asencion Anciso on May 23, 1967 in Mercedes, Texas, and he preceded her in death on February 2 1989. Maria found fulfilment in caring for others and worked as a nurse aide with Texas Visiting Nurse Service until 1996 and as a housekeeper for Sheraton Hotels until 1998. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fremont.
Left to cherish her memory are her children; Roberto Olmos of Calhorn, GA, Jose F. Anciso and Maribel (Jorge, Jr.) Alaniz, both of Fremont, Asencion O. Anciso of Oak Harbor, OH, daughter-in-law, Jesenia Villarreal, siblings; Francisco Olmos of Brownsville, TX, Magdalena O. Garcia of Guadalajara, Jalisco, 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by her sister, Manuela O. Fernandez.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society by visiting https://donate3.cancer.org/.
Visitation will be private for the family. A Mass of Resurrection will take place on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan Street, Fremont, Ohio, 43420. Rev. Jeff Smith will officiate. Social distancing requirements at church will be observed for the Mass.
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 900 North Street, Fremont, OH, 43420, has had the privilege of assisting the Anciso family during this difficult time.
To be added to the family's guestbook if you cannot attend services, please call 419-332-7391.To leave an online condolence or to view Maria's Tribute Video, please visit www.hermanfh.com.
Fremont - Maria De Los Angeles Anciso, 83 of Fremont, passed away at home on June 3, 2020. She was born on October 1, 1936 to Francisco and Jovita (Flores) Olmos in Villa Union, Durango. Maria married Asencion Anciso on May 23, 1967 in Mercedes, Texas, and he preceded her in death on February 2 1989. Maria found fulfilment in caring for others and worked as a nurse aide with Texas Visiting Nurse Service until 1996 and as a housekeeper for Sheraton Hotels until 1998. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fremont.
Left to cherish her memory are her children; Roberto Olmos of Calhorn, GA, Jose F. Anciso and Maribel (Jorge, Jr.) Alaniz, both of Fremont, Asencion O. Anciso of Oak Harbor, OH, daughter-in-law, Jesenia Villarreal, siblings; Francisco Olmos of Brownsville, TX, Magdalena O. Garcia of Guadalajara, Jalisco, 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by her sister, Manuela O. Fernandez.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society by visiting https://donate3.cancer.org/.
Visitation will be private for the family. A Mass of Resurrection will take place on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan Street, Fremont, Ohio, 43420. Rev. Jeff Smith will officiate. Social distancing requirements at church will be observed for the Mass.
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 900 North Street, Fremont, OH, 43420, has had the privilege of assisting the Anciso family during this difficult time.
To be added to the family's guestbook if you cannot attend services, please call 419-332-7391.To leave an online condolence or to view Maria's Tribute Video, please visit www.hermanfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.