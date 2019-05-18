|
Maria Marta Mata
Fremont - Maria Marta Mata, 71, of Fremont, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at ProMedica Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on April 29, 1948 in San Benito, TX to Jose & Santos (Malacara) Nino.
Maria enjoyed making clothes, especially for her dogs, scrapbooking and watching Mexican Cable Television. When she wasn't participating in those, she was typically cooking for her family and spending time with her husband. Maria will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Surviving Maria is her loving husband of 48 years, Juan; children, Laura Mata, Juan J. (Angel) Mata, Sara (Adrian) Minor, "Melisa" (Jimbo) Barnes and Gilberto (Leslie) Rojas Jr., all of Fremont; 19 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and 3 siblings.
She is preceded in death by her parents and daughters, Irma & Angelica M. Mata.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 750 Robin Lane, Fremont. Pastor Melanie Guzman-Martinez will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to her family, care of Juan Mata.
The Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services assisted with the arrangements. To send an online condolence, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on May 18, 2019