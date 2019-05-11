|
|
Marian M. Flickinger-Hirt
Fremont - Marian M. Flickinger-Hirt, 89, passed away on Sat. March 16, 2019 at Valley View Health Campus, Fremont. She was born on April 30, 1929 the daughter of Walter and Agnes (Stepniak) Zahn.
She was a charter member of the "Gals of the 1947 Club" comprised of her 1947 graduating class of Fremont Ross. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and a former member of Hayes Memorial United Methodist Church. There she was an active member of the Hand Bell Choir and Rachel Circle. Marian was a previous owner of Westside Manor Apartments. She volunteered for 21 years in the medical library at Fremont Memorial Hospital and had life-long involvement as the Treasurer for the Fremont Federation of Women. Needless to say, Marian was a dedicated member of many service organizations, committees and could always be counted on for her time and talents. Marian valued family and friends. She was a generous, devoted mother and grandmother.
Marian is survived by her children, Nancy (Robert) Parker of Fremont, Diane (David Haubrich) Flickinger of Panama City, FL, Thomas (Kelly) Flickinger of Copley, OH, and David Flickinger of Fremont; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Neal Flickinger and Lyle Hirt; parents, brother, sister, one son, and one grandson.
Marian's family would like to thank the staff of Valley View Health Care Campus and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care of our mother and grandmother.
A Graveside Committal Service will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont with Pastor Juli Lejman-Guy officiating. Friends and family are invited following to celebrate Marian's life at Faith Lutheran Church, 1187 Sandusky Co. Rd. 128, Fremont, OH. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont.
Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or Heartland Hospice.
Published in the News-Messenger on May 11, 2019