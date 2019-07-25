Services
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-8288
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
550 Smith Road
Fremont, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
550 Smith Road
Fremont, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Kauling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie E. Kauling


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie E. Kauling Obituary
Marie E. Kauling

Fremont - Marie E. Kauling, 97, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Elmwood of Fremont.

She was born December 19, 1921 in Fremont, the daughter of Charles and Leona (Dietrich) Eberly. On June 21, 1947 she married Andrew Kauling, he preceded her in death in 1977.

Marie was the bookkeeper for Tony's Bakery Schiets Motor Sports and Easter Seals. Marie also worked part time for Bill Rusch Plumbing and Heating and The Rite Way Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Co., Inc. She was a member of the former St. Casimir Church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church and volunteered her time at Memorial Hospital.

Surviving are her daughters: Judy (David) Buechler, Janice (Bill) Rusch and Kathy (Terry) Arnold all of Fremont; 5 grandchildren; Jenny (Bruce) Durnwald, Bill III (Amanda) Rusch, Marc Buechler, Andrea (Brian) Gerwin and Tony (Laura) Rusch; 7 great-grandchildren: Trevor, Brooke, Jacob, Garrett, Adriana, Jaxson, Aiden, Allyson, Dylan.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, July 27, from 9:30 -10:30A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 550 Smith Road Fremont, OH. A Mass of Resurrection will begin at the church at 10:30 A.M. Fr. Chris Kardzis will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Easter Seals. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kkchud.com
Published in the News-Messenger on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
Download Now