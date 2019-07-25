Marie E. Kauling



Fremont - Marie E. Kauling, 97, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Elmwood of Fremont.



She was born December 19, 1921 in Fremont, the daughter of Charles and Leona (Dietrich) Eberly. On June 21, 1947 she married Andrew Kauling, he preceded her in death in 1977.



Marie was the bookkeeper for Tony's Bakery Schiets Motor Sports and Easter Seals. Marie also worked part time for Bill Rusch Plumbing and Heating and The Rite Way Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Co., Inc. She was a member of the former St. Casimir Church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church and volunteered her time at Memorial Hospital.



Surviving are her daughters: Judy (David) Buechler, Janice (Bill) Rusch and Kathy (Terry) Arnold all of Fremont; 5 grandchildren; Jenny (Bruce) Durnwald, Bill III (Amanda) Rusch, Marc Buechler, Andrea (Brian) Gerwin and Tony (Laura) Rusch; 7 great-grandchildren: Trevor, Brooke, Jacob, Garrett, Adriana, Jaxson, Aiden, Allyson, Dylan.



Visitation will take place on Saturday, July 27, from 9:30 -10:30A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 550 Smith Road Fremont, OH. A Mass of Resurrection will begin at the church at 10:30 A.M. Fr. Chris Kardzis will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Easter Seals.