Marilyn Ann (Roth) Krouse
Elizabethtown - October 9, 1931 - May 13, 2020
Marilyn Ann Krouse, 88, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation of a long illness.
She was born near Castalia, Ohio to Dorothy Mae (Folk) and Ralph Burten Smith. She attended Margaretta and York Schools. Her favorite past times were sewing, quilting, crocheting, reading, camping, music, and helping people.
Marilyn married Carl Franklin (Red) Roth on August 19, 1950 at Mount Carmel Church, Clyde, Ohio. He proceeded her in death February 20, 1980. She married Adrian Meyers of Killbuck, Ohio and he proceeded her in death in 1984.
Survivors include her husband: Eugene Krouse, married in 1989, formerly of Bettsville, Ohio now residing in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. Her children: Christie Ann Roth (William) Richards of Marietta, Ohio and Rebecca Lynn Roth (Jeffrey) Cullen of Bowling Green, Ohio. Her grandchildren: Branden Cullen of Clyde, OH, Courtney Richards of Marietta, OH, Devon Richards (Eric) Sura of Abingdon, MD, and Brea Richards (Jamie) Wist of Annapolis, MD. Her great grandchildren: Lucy Ann Richards, Jack Warner Sura, and Logan Christopher Sura. Sibling: Betty Jean Smith (Clif) Trusdle. Step-children: Randall (Sabrina Hooper) Krouse of Elizabethtown, Kentucky and Sandy Krouse (Bill) Halcomb of the Orlando, Florida area. Nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins also survive, plus step-grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Marilyn was also proceeded in death by an older sister, Lois Arlene Smith (Ronald) Ratzlaff and a niece, Jennifer Lynn Ratzlaff Waite.
There will be no public service. Cremation will be by The Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. A private family burial will take place at York Chapel Cemetery, Bellevue, Ohio at a later date.
Published in the News-Messenger from May 13 to May 15, 2020