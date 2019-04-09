Services
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel
19550 West State Route 51
Elmore, OH 43416
(419) 862-3331
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel
19550 West State Route 51
Elmore, OH 43416
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Sergent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn L. (Fulweber) Sergent


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn L. (Fulweber) Sergent Obituary
Marilyn L. (Fulweber) Sergent

Elmore - Marilyn L. (Fulweber) Sergent, 84, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 under Hospice Care at the Genoa Care Center, Genoa, OH. She was born August 14, 1934 in Waterville, OH to the late Louis and Evelyn (Bruel) Fulweber. She was a 1953 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School, Toledo, OH. On September 21, 1962 she married Roy O. "Sam" Sergent and he preceded her in death on February 29, 1996. Marilyn retired in 1999 as a benefits coordinator for the former Riverside Hospital, Toledo. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Elmore, enjoyed cooking, working around the house and her dog.

Survivors include her son Scott (Tobie) Talmage of Temperance, MI and daughter Kim Sergent of Fowlerville, MI; grandchildren: Derek Talmage and Delaney (Nik) Weirich; and great- grandchildren: Brantley and Bristol Weirich. She was also preceded in death by her brother Louis Fulweber Jr., and sisters Patricia Bell and Shirley Donnelly.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 11th from 5-8pm at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore- Genoa Chapel. Private Family Burial will take place in Harris- Elmore Union Cemetery, Elmore, OH. Memorial Contributions may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel
Download Now