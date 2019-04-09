Marilyn L. (Fulweber) Sergent



Elmore - Marilyn L. (Fulweber) Sergent, 84, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 under Hospice Care at the Genoa Care Center, Genoa, OH. She was born August 14, 1934 in Waterville, OH to the late Louis and Evelyn (Bruel) Fulweber. She was a 1953 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School, Toledo, OH. On September 21, 1962 she married Roy O. "Sam" Sergent and he preceded her in death on February 29, 1996. Marilyn retired in 1999 as a benefits coordinator for the former Riverside Hospital, Toledo. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Elmore, enjoyed cooking, working around the house and her dog.



Survivors include her son Scott (Tobie) Talmage of Temperance, MI and daughter Kim Sergent of Fowlerville, MI; grandchildren: Derek Talmage and Delaney (Nik) Weirich; and great- grandchildren: Brantley and Bristol Weirich. She was also preceded in death by her brother Louis Fulweber Jr., and sisters Patricia Bell and Shirley Donnelly.



Visitation will be Thursday, April 11th from 5-8pm at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore- Genoa Chapel. Private Family Burial will take place in Harris-Elmore Union Cemetery, Elmore, OH. Memorial Contributions may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.