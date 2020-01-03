|
|
Marilyn M. Crandall
Swanton - Marilyn M. Crandall, 81, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on January 26, 1938 in Fremont to Clarence and Maude (Fry) Fox.
Marilyn was raised in Flat Rock with her siblings and later moved to Green Springs, Clyde, Waterville, Delta and Swanton. She worked for many years as a laundry aide at Oak Ridge Sanitarium, Saint Francis and The Villa Maria; and as a private home health aide.
Marilyn had many hobbies including sewing, needle point, and knitting. She was an expert at designing wedding gowns and ring bearer pillows. She enjoyed old time country music and was always a county girl at heart. But her biggest passion in life was her family and grandchildren. She loved to show her support at the Fulton County Fair for several years while her grandsons Trevor, Tylor, and Tanner, were showing animals in 4-H. Marilyn's favorite areas of the fair were the goat barn, horses, and arts and crafts barn; you could always hear her saying, "I've got to go see the quilts!".
She will be remembered as a loving mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her daughters; Cindi (Lupe) Sauseda, and Candy (Dale) Prentice; Son, Charles (Carol) Black; 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 5 nieces, and 2 nephews.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence Crandall; sisters, Barbara (Robert) Potts and Esther (Carol) Wiesenbeck; son, Terry Black; and grandsons, Daniel Estep and Randy Black.
A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Marilyn on her birthday, Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 304 W. Main St., Delta, OH 43515.
Since Marilyn loved attending the Fulton County Fair her family has decided to purchase a donor bench in her name at the fairgrounds. In lieu of flowers please consider a monetary donation towards the bench in Marilyn's name. A donation box will be placed at her Celebration Of Life. Any additional contributions over the cost of the bench will be donated to the Fulton County Fair Foundation in her name for the Quilt Barn which she loved visiting year after year.
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020