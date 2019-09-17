|
Marion Louise Craig
Fremont - Marion Louise Craig, 99, died at Valleyview Health Care in Fremont on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Louise was born in Seneca County, Ohio to Joseph and Iris (Sommers) Young. She was a 1938 graduate of Green Springs Local School.
Mrs. Craig was a avid reader and enjoyed being educated through books. She continued her education, at the age of 48, by being in the first class to graduate from the former St. Francis Rehabilitation Hospital as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1967. She continued to work at the former "Villa" until June of 2008.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Fremont; the Green Thumb Garden Club; Potterville Garden Club; Red Cross Bloodmobiles, where in 1994 she received the Red Cross Volunteer of the year award. Louise was a volunteer at the gift shop at St. Francis until she was 88 years old. Also she worked for the election board for Sandusky County and was a member of the Mother's Study Club.
Louise loved to travel, either in the United States or abroad. She enjoyed the adventure and learning that went along with exploration.
On March 7, 1942, she married Roy L. Craig. He preceded her in death on January 8, 1969.
Surviving are three children, Marcia (Jon) Abbott of Bettsville; Fred (Christine) Craig of Port Clinton and Lou Anne Craig of Castalia. Eleven grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and two step great grandchildren survive along with her sister, Eleanor Miller of Sandusky.
Mrs. Craig was preceded in death by three children Geoffrey "Michael) Craig; Linda Dickman; and John "Tuna" Craig, as well as three brothers, Irving Young, Michael Young and Claude Young.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 11:00 am until the service at 1:00 pm at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde, Ohio. The Rev. Jody Rice will officiate, with burial in Green Springs Cemetery.
Memorials my be made to the Activities Dept. at Valleyview Health Care or Donor's Choice.
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 17, 2019