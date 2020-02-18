|
Marjorie A. Laird
Fremont - Marjorie A. Laird, 94, of Fremont passed, Monday, February 17, 2020 at her residence. She was born April 4, 1925 in Seneca County Ohio the daughter of William and Clara (Nick) Thom. She was a 1943 graduate of Tiffin Calvert. On December 1, 1945 she married Robert Laird at Tiffin St. Joseph's, he preceded her in death February 26, 2012.
Surviving are her children Kathleen Holden of Fostoria, OH, Nancy Laird- Everett of Fremont; son, Chris of Fremont; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Robert, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. at Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 A.M. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.
Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller has been entrusted with the privilege of serving Marjorie's family.
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020