Services
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-8288
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Laird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie A. Laird


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie A. Laird Obituary
Marjorie A. Laird

Fremont - Marjorie A. Laird, 94, of Fremont passed, Monday, February 17, 2020 at her residence. She was born April 4, 1925 in Seneca County Ohio the daughter of William and Clara (Nick) Thom. She was a 1943 graduate of Tiffin Calvert. On December 1, 1945 she married Robert Laird at Tiffin St. Joseph's, he preceded her in death February 26, 2012.

Surviving are her children Kathleen Holden of Fostoria, OH, Nancy Laird- Everett of Fremont; son, Chris of Fremont; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Robert, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. at Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 A.M. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.

Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller has been entrusted with the privilege of serving Marjorie's family.

Those wishing to share memories or condolences are encouraged to visit her page at

www.hannemanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
Download Now