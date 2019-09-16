|
Marjorie Jean Schulte
Woodville - Marjorie Jean Schulte, 93, of Woodville passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at Otterbein Senior Living in Pemberville.
On October 6, 1925 Marjorie was born to George and Edith (Aufdenkamp) Hagemeyer on the family farm on Cloverdale Road in Bowling Green, OH. Marjorie would later graduate from Portage Township School. On April 9, 1947, she married Victor Schulte at Hope Lutheran Church in Bowling Green. Marjorie and Victor went on to raise 5 children and celebrate 67 years of marriage before Victor's passing in April of 2014. In addition to being a wife, mother, and homemaker, Marjorie worked with her husband on the family farm. Her memberships included: Solomon Lutheran Church, where years ago she was an active member of the Ladies Aide. She was a past member of the local Mothers of Twins Club, and numerous farm organizations and councils. However, it was her family that remained her greatest joy, especially her grandchildren.
Marjorie is survived by her children: Tom (Carol) Schulte of Orange, TX; Mary (John) Satterfield of Woodville, OH; Jane (Dave Schory) Zimmerman of Englewood, OH; Joan (Gregory) Cornell of Pemberville, OH; Tim (Jane) Schulte of Woodville, OH. Grandchildren: Andy Schulte, Zach (Becky) Schulte, Allison (Mike) Winterfeld, Sarah Zimmerman, Caitlyn Zimmerman, Scott (Sabrina) Cornell, Paul (Courtney Showman) Cornell, Wayne (Britney Olszewski) Cornell, Joel (Alexis Lahey) Cornell, Kyle (Kirsten Nichols) Cornell. Great-grandchildren: Carter, Jaxon, Ashton, Alia, Rory. Brother: James Hagemeyer of Waterville, OH. Sister-in-law: Maxine Hagemeyer of Bloomdale, OH. In addition to her husband Victor, she was preceded in death by her parents, sister Louise Smith and brother-in-law Bill, sister Donna Belle Brinker and brother-in-law Elmer, brother Carl Hagemeyer, and sister-in-law Janet Hagemeyer.
Family and friends will be received 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Marsh and Marsteller Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street in Woodville. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Solomon Lutheran Church, 305 W. Main Street, Woodville, with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Officiating will be Rev. Alan Brown. Interment will be in Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa. There will be a bereavement luncheon served in the church fellowship hall immediately following the cemetery committal service. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Solomon Lutheran Church and School or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 16, 2019