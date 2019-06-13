|
Marjorie May Keller
Gibsonburg - Marjorie May Keller, 97, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Windsor Lane Health Care Center, Gibsonburg.
Born on Sept. 19, 1921 in Gibsonburg, Marjorie was a daughter of Clarence and Edna (Egert) Furry. She graduated from Gibsonburg High School and worked as a laborer for Union Carbide. Marjorie was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gibsonburg as well as a member of the Gibsonburg American Legion Ladies' Auxiliary and the Gibsonburg Extraordinary Women's Club. She loved to travel, especially to the Amish Country. She'll be well remembered for waitressing at the former Lutz's Restaurant in Gibsonburg.
She leaves behind her sons, Jim (Nancy) Fairbanks and Phil (Margaret) Fairbanks all of Gibsonburg; grandchildren, Michael (Jen) Shull, Annette (Paul) Clark, Roberta "Bobbi" (Matt) Herr, Troy (Mindy) Fairbanks, Shannon (Michelle) Fairbanks, Kevin (Carlee) Fairbanks, Jennifer (Jason) Blair, Craig (Lynsey) Fairbanks, Carolyn (Scott) Ziance and Deb (Chris) Bailey; and many great and great, great-grandchildren.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents; husbands James Fairbanks, Walter "Punch" Lanning and Richard Keller; daughter, Katharine Shull; and sister, Leta Reed.
Visitation will be Friday, June 14, 2019, 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg where Funeral Services will begin at 12 Noon. Rev. Cheri Holdridge will officiate.
Burial will be at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg.
Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice of Fremont or to Zion Lutheran Church, Gibsonburg.
To express online condolences or to view Marjorie's video, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on June 13, 2019