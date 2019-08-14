|
Mark Creed Kraker
Wooster - Mark Creed Kraker, 64, of Wooster, passed away Saturday August 10 at LifeCare Hospice with his wife and sons by his side.
Born February 28, 1955 in Lancaster, Ohio to Dr. Jack Louis Kraker and Barbara Forrester Kraker.
Mark was a graduate of Columbus Eastmoor High School class of 1973 where he was an outstanding athlete in football, basketball, and baseball and loved to tell people he was lucky enough to hand the ball off to the only 2-time Heisman Trophy winner, Archie Griffin.
Mark continued his academic and athletic careers at The Ohio State University, graduating in December 1978 with a BS in Education and Communications. As a member of The Ohio State Baseball Team, Mark was a 4-year varsity letter winner. He was also a loyal member of Beta Theta Pi national fraternity, Ohio State Alumni Association and Varsity "O".
Mark married his college sweetheart, Barbara Schulz May 5, 1979 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Fremont, Ohio and they were lucky enough to celebrate 40 years of marriage. They started their marriage in Ft. Collins, CO where Mark began a long career in sales.
Mark was most proud of his sons, Travis and Tyler and the men they have become. From the day they could catch a ball to his last breath he instilled inspiration and compassion in their hearts.
Mark's love for his sons, baseball and enthusiasm for developing the youth led to the creation of PNC fields across from Rubbermaid. A great group of baseball guys formed Wooster Summer Baseball, Inc. in 2002 and the first field was ready to play on in 2003. Mark could be seen spring through fall mowing, umpiring or working the concession stand and fundraising right up until July of this year. He also loved coaching the Wayne County American Legion Baseball Team from 2006-2010.
Mark is survived by wife Barbara (Schulz) Kraker, son Travis Creed (Ashley Gault) Kraker and grandson Liam Creed Kraker of Bellmawr, NJ and Tyler Dean (Megan) Kraker of Wooster; brother Thomas William Kraker of Key West, FL; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Marc (Patti) Schulz of Fremont; nephew Matthew Schulz (Carrie Gilroy) and their children Ruby and Samuel; niece Kelli Schulz (Joseph Swain) and their children William and Livia; step-mother Mary Kraker of Lancaster; and a host of great friends who loved his countless stories that could remedy anyone's day.
Preceded in death by his father in 1999 and his mother 2018; sister Annie Kraker Peabody in 1999; brother Jeffrey Louis Kraker in 2009; maternal grandparents William and Lucille Forrester; paternal grandparents Kenneth and Gladys Kraker.
It was Mark's wish that there be no services at this time. However, his family will plan a celebration of his life with friends at a later date to be announced. Cremation has taken place and he will be laid to rest with his family at Forest Rose Cemetery in Lancaster.
To keep Mark's baseball spirit alive, please consider a memorial gift to Wooster Summer Baseball Inc., 6343 W. Old Lincoln Way Wooster, OH 44691 or Ohio's LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019