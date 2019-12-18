|
Mark Eugene Wallace
Bellevue - Mark Eugene Wallace, 55, passed away peacefully at home Monday evening surrounded by loving family. He went to his eternal home in Heaven to be greeted by his father and mother, Paul and Janis Wallace.
Surviving is his wife Beth; son Daniel(Andrea) special grandchildren Isaac and Scarlet Jane Wallace; son Ian(Catherine) and special grandchild Kolten Wallace; daughter Kayla; fur kids Boo and Dobby; brother Jeff(Shirley) Wallace; sister Jennifer Meckling; sister Brenda(Art) Weaver; sister Anne Heinemann; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Seidman Cancer Center and Stein Hospice for all the extra special care given.
The family will be planning a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Memorials may be made to: Stein Hospice at www.steinhospice.org or Cancer Services of Sandusky Ohio at www.cancerresources.org
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019