Mark J. Reep
Clyde - Mark J. Reep was born March 25, 1933 at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, MN.
He departed this life on March 2, 2019 at his home in Clyde, Ohio after a short illness.
He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior at age 6. He became a minister at age 19 and was ordained in 1963.
He pastored at many different United Methodist Churches.. Evangelist at Large EUB; Wharton Beach Grove EUB; Malinta EUB; Johnsville Grace UM; Butler Mount Sinai/Salem UMC; Senecaville/Mt. Ephraim UM; Center UMC; Sycamore UMC; Bloomville/Republic Trinity and Plymouth/Shiloh.Mark introduced Operation Christmas Child to Mt. Carmel UMC.
Rev. Reep retired June 30, 1997. After retiring he worked part time at Green Hills Golf Course. He was announcer for Green Springs Community Band. Also he supplied various churches when their pastors were on vacation.
Mark served on many various committees in the East Ohio United Methodist Conference. He directed six mission groups to Naves, Jamaica, Puerto Rico and worked for Habitat For Humanity. Also he served as Chaplin for the Reep Family Association, where he received the founder award in 2002.
He was active at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.
He married Phyllis Ann Gilbert on June 13, 1954. She preceded him in death on April 4, 2014.
He graduated from Ross High School and received his BA from Heidelberg College in 1958.
Rev. Reep is survived by his on, David (Carol) Reep and daughter Ruth (Dan) Lenarz. Four grandchildren: Janessa (Keith) Hemm; Caleb Rice; Tory Reep and Anthony Reep, along with four great grandchildren, Tyler, Thomas, Brennan and Aiden.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from noon until the service at 2:00 pm at Mt. Carmel UMC. Burial will be in Green Springs Cemetery.
Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Stein Hospice or Mt. Carmel UMC.
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 5, 2019