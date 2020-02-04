|
Mark Robert Lowther
Mark Robert Lowther, age 54, passed away January 24, 2020 at his home in Miami, Florida after a brief illness. He was born in Fremont, Ohio November 3, 1965.
Mark grew up in Fremont, Ohio, graduating from Fremont Ross High School in 1984. His love of competitive swimming started at the YMCA at the age of seven. His athletic ability helped him follow his passion throughout his school life to Wright State University where he continued swimming.
After the family moved to Memphis, Mark worked at the Peabody Hotel while working his way through college. He went from Valet to Bell Captain to occasional Duck Master. After college Mark worked many different fields of the Computer Industry. He ended his career as an IOS Engineer.
Mark's love of Florida and the Miami Dolphins lured him there in 1997, where he lived until his death.
Family and friends will remember Mark for his kind quiet nature, his brilliant smile, his love of life and family.
Mark will be deeply missed by his mother, Diane (Rod) Webb, father, Robert (Mary Jane) Lowther, brother, Jay (Laci) Lowther, nephews, Chase, Knox, and Cruze Lowther, stepsister and brother, Lauren and Jonathan Webb, aunts, Betty (Carroll) Brunthaver, Gerry Sherman, and many cousins. He is also survived by his special dog, Joey.
He is preceded in death by all of his grandparents.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, February 13th, at Hope Church, 8500 Walnut Grove Road, Cordova, Tennessee 38018
Visitation at 10:00 am. Service at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society would be appreciated to honor Mark's love of animals.
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020