Marla Jean Stierwalt
Fremont - Marla Jean Stierwalt, 86, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor. She was born on August 10, 1933 in Liberty Township, Seneca County to Marion & Lois (Carrick) Blue.
Jean was a 1951 graduate of Old Fort High School and attended BGSU. She began her working career in social work with WSOS and later worked in bookkeeping and sales at the former Wolohan Lumber, Tiffin, Associated Buyers in Fremont and in advertising with The Bridge Newspaper. Jean was a member of the St. Ann Catholic Community, Fremont. She was a sports fanatic. Being a life-long Cleveland Indians fan, Jean was a former little league coach and score keeper in Old Fort. Jean was a huge fan of OSU football and for a graduation present, she attended the OSU Snow Bowl. After meeting Bill Stierwalt, she began to follow Notre Dame football and became an avid fan.
On January 22, 1988, Jean married William Howard Stierwalt Sr., and together they celebrated 15 wedding anniversaries before his passing on March 30, 2003.Surviving Jean is her daughter, Kathleen (Doug) Sheidler of Old Fort; daughter-in-law, Ann Stiger of Oak Harbor; step-children, Tom (Kathy) Stierwalt and Bill (Cindy) Stierwalt Jr. all of Fremont; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; and brother, Jack (Colleen) Blue of Tiffin.
She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Jack Stiger; second husband, William Stierwalt Sr.; son, Kim Stiger; step-grandson, Billy Stierwalt III; and fur baby, Mike.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Community. A Funeral Mass will be said at 10:00 a.m. with Father Michael Roemmele officiating. Burial will follow at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Old Fort Little League or St. Ann Catholic Community.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff and nurses of Riverview Health Care Campus & Heartland Hospice.
