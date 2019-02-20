|
|
Marlene Ascherman
Brooklyn, NY - Marlene Ascherman age 77 of Brooklyn, N.Y. died after a courageous fight against pancreatic cancer. Marlene was born and raised in Fremont by her parents, Reva nee Rossman and Milton Ascherman, who owned and operated Milton's Jewelers on Front Street during the 40's and 50's. She was a proud graduate of Fremont Ross HS who looked forward to each reunion and maintained close friendships with many of her classmates. Marlene earned a B.A. and a M.A. in Theater from UCLA earning both a best actor and best director award in her Master's Program while also enjoying traveling on a USO tour to Japan and Korea. She was a proud member of Screen Actors Guild and the Stage Directors and Choreography Society. Marlene also had a most productive and innovative 36 year career in her employment with New York City's Social Service Agency. She wrote and produced a weekly television program for eight years examining social issues on New York City's public access station. Her innovations addressed needs in senior programs, child welfare. and welfare to work programs.
She is survived by her loving life partner of forty years, Collwyn Butler, of Brooklyn, NY. Marlene is thankful for the support of her many wonderful cousins and relatives, her classmates from Fremont Ross High School and from UCLA, her many friends from Brooklyn, and Collwyn's and her friends from New Jersey. A memorial was held in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday, February 19th. The funeral will take place on Friday February 22, 2019 at the Berkowitz Kumin Bookatz funeral home in Cleveland Heights, Ohio prior to burial in Mayfield Cemetery next to her father and proximate to many generations of her extended family. Charitable donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Venice Family Clinic in Venice Beach California or to a .
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019