Marlene L. Fairbanks
Bradner - Marlene L. Fairbanks, age 80, of Bradner, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was born on August 17, 1940 in Fremont, Ohio to the late Eugene & Angeline (Linke) Paul. Marlene married Ned A. Fairbanks on November 15, 1958 at the St. James Lutheran Church in Bradner.
Surviving Marlene is her loving husband of 62 years, Ned; children, Leslie (Jeff) Stanford of Perrysburg, Perri Garber of Bradner, Ned (Julie) Fairbanks II of Bradner, Amy (Matthew) Mullholand of Risingsun, Angela Fairbanks-Kern of Risingsun, Cory (Jacki) Fairbanks of Bradner; sisters, Susan Dobis of Wayne, Judith (Robert) Sandella of Gibsonburg, Marsha Olmstead of Florida; 20 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene & Angeline; brother, Eugene Paul; and granddaughter, Sarah Garber.
Marlene was a 1958 graduate of Gibsonburg High School, was a member of the St. James Lutheran Church in Bradner, and was a member of the Pollyanna's Group. She was a former Girl Scout and Boy Scout Leader, was an avid bowler, and she loved to camp and travel. Marlene has been to every state except one (Delaware)! Among many hobbies, she enjoyed sewing, crafting, knitting, cross stitch, and her greatest love of all was spending time with her family.
Friends will be received from 2:00-6:00 PM on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Additional visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the St. James Lutheran Church in Bradner, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor Melanie Haack officiating. Burial will be at Bradner Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or to St. James Lutheran Church. On-line condolences may be sent to Marlene's family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org
