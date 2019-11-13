|
Marsha Diane Fritz
Gibsonburg - Marsha Diane Fritz, 63, of Gibsonburg, passed away at home with her family by her side on November 12, 2019. She was born on July 15, 1956 in Fremont, Ohio to the late David and Dorothy Marie (Cherry) Ickes. Marsha was a 1974 graduate of Gibsonburg High School and continued her education at Stautzenberger College, in Toledo, Ohio, graduating in 1995 with an Associate's degree in Medical Assisting. She married Randall Scott Fritz of Clyde, Ohio on February 8, 1975. She worked as a nursing assistant and then a medical assistant until she retired in 2010 to care for her husband until his passing on September 13, 2011. Marsha was a very loving, caring and dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured all of her children and grandchildren and enjoyed every minute with them. She also enjoyed sitting on the porch in the company of her husband up until his passing and continued to do the same with her sisters and brothers. She loved to go shopping and joke around with her daughters and grandchildren. They would often share stories from the past and laugh and cry while reminiscing. Last but not least, Marsha loved her dog, Harley, and cherished every single moment she had with him.
Surviving are her children, Brandy (Casey) Gosden, Bobbi (Bob) Estep all of Gibsonburg, Barbie (Tony Sanchez) Fritz of Fremont; grandchildren, Andrea (Tyler Swartz) Gosden, Gage Villarreal, Darcy Gosden, Kiaria Sanchez, Myla Villarreal, Kamri Sanchez, Nevaeh Haubert and Keese Sanchez; great-grandchildren, Amelia and Natalie Swartz; brothers, Tom (Ruth) Ickes of Helena, John Ickes and Bill (Brenda) Ickes all of Clyde; sisters, Penny Yingling and Judy (Mike) Black all of Gibsonburg; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Randall, she was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Baby Estep and Baby Sanchez; siblings, David Ickes, Jr., Sally Elizabeth Jahna and Linda Long; sister-in-law, Alice Ickes; and brother-in-law, Robert Yingling.
Per her request, there will be no Funeral Services, with a celebration of life being held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Marsha can be made to ProMedica Hospice.
