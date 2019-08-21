Services
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
Marshelle Marie Leibold

Marshelle Marie Leibold Obituary
Marshelle Marie Leibold

Fremont - Marshelle "Sissy" Marie Leibold, 64, of Fremont, OH passed away at home surrounded by her family on Friday, August 16, 2019. She was born in Fremont to Phillip and Lois (Perry) Estep. Marshelle was a 1972 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.

Marshelle drove a striper truck for IRM and retired in 2011. She enjoyed going to the casino and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, Presley and Bryce.

Marshelle is survived by her son, Bryan (Betsy) Moreland; grandchildren, Presley and Bryce Moreland; fiancé, Stephen Barberis; siblings, Mitch Leibold, Susan Menkhoff, Gail Leibold Johnson, all of Fremont, OH, Rhonda Leibold Kiser, Burgoon, OH.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Jeff Menkhoff, Mark Leibold, Bruce Leibold and James Leibold.

Visitation: Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420.

Memorials can be made in her honor to ALS Foundation.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 21, 2019
Remember
