Fremont - Martha "Chris" Charles, 65, of Fremont, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was born May 6, 1955 in Paton, Iowa the daughter of Audrey and Phyllis (Casterline) Miller. On August 25, 1979 she married David P. Charles.

Chris worked locally for Aeroquip Inoac. She was a member of Fostoria & Fremont Nazarene Church and enjoyed working alongside her husband in the children's ministry. Chris was always up for traveling with the family, a walk or gardening.

Surviving is her husband David of Fremont, OH; children: Melissa (Donald) Mason of Green Springs, OH; Trent (Jeanne) Charles of Cleveland, OH; Tyler (Kari) Charles of Chicago, IL; grandchildren: Adam and Noah Broshious and Jonas Charles; mother Phyllis Foster of Fredericktown, OH; siblings: Jim (Brenda) Miller of Zanesville, OH; Ellen Moore and Betsy Wood of Fredericktown, OH; Paul (Georgia) Miller of Hillsboro, OH; David Miller of Fredericktown, OH; Dan (Lee Ann) Miller of Texas and Tim Miller of Portsmouth, OH.

Private funeral services will take place on Friday from Fostoria First Church of Nazarene, Pastor Bernie Dickson officiating, services will be live streamed at 10:00A.M. Friday, via the funeral home's web page and Facebook . Private graveside services will take place at Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fostoria First Church of the Nazarene. Hanneman -Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street Fremont, OH has been entrusted with arrangements. Those wishing to express a fond memory or share condolences are encouraged to visit her page at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger from May 13 to May 14, 2020
