Martha J. Gallagher
Findlay - Martha J. Gallagher, age 93 of Findlay, passed away at 7:35 a.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky, Ohio. Marty was born November 21, 1926 in Rocky Ridge, Ohio to the late Louis C. and Gladys E. (Slack) Schmunk.
On June 26, 1948, she married Robert A. Gallagher, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Fremont, Ohio. He preceded her in death on June 28, 2018. They had three daughters and one son. Surviving are daughters Robin R. (Kim) Kocher of Fremont, Ohio, Allison A. (Mike) Sekula of Warren, Ohio, and Gena L. Gallagher of Columbus, Ohio; two grandsons, Will Sekula and Joey Sekula; and one granddaughter, Kelsey Gallagher (Kevin LeMaster). She was preceded in death by her son Joel A. Gallagher and siblings Wayne Schmunk, Russell Schmunk, Paul Schmunk, and Evelyn Cook.
Marty graduated from Oak Harbor High School and Wittenberg University. She was a homemaker who loved to read and work on puzzles. She was also affiliated with the Lutheran faith.
The family is being assisted with arrangements by KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay, Ohio.
The family suggests memorials in Martha's name be made to a . At her request, no services will be held.
The family would like to thank the staffs of the following for all of their care and kindness: Primrose Retirement Community, Findlay; Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky; and Interim Health Care (Hospice), Findlay/Lima.
Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020