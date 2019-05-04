|
Martha P. Hohman
McCutchenville - Martha P. Hohman, of McCutchenville, died May 1, 2019, at the age of 84. She was born in Fostoria, OH, on January 20, 1935, to the late Albert and Beatrice (Welly) Kelbley. She graduated from St. Wendelin High School in 1952 and Tiffin University in 1954. She worked as a secretary until she was married.
Martha married Floyd J. Hohman on January 31, 1959, at St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Fostoria, Ohio by Fr. Robert Donnelley, later to be name Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese of Toledo. She was very supportive of Floyd's ordination to the Permanent Diaconate of the Catholic Church in May 2000.
Martha is survived by her husband Floyd, McCutchenville; and six children; MaryAnn Hohman of Tiffin, Daniel (Cindy) Hohman of McCutchenville, Christopher (Susan) Hohman of Ponchatello, Louisiana, Eric (Jolianne) Hohman of Fremont, Amy (Joseph) Binau of McCutchenville, and Greg (Crystal) Hohman of Jenera; 11 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Mary Jane Decker, of Ashland, Missouri, and several nieces and nephews. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter-in-law Linda Hohman; sister, Anna Mae Kelbley, brother and sister-in-law Richard and Betty Kelbley; and nephews Larry Kelbley and Donald Decker.
After raising their children, Martha worked at area nursing homes, retiring from the Wyandot County Nursing Home, Upper Sandusky, in 1999. Martha enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed crocheting, knitting, tatting, and sewing, especially quilting. Her biggest joy was giving away her creations. She was a member of New Riegel All Saints Parish, the Rosary Altar Society, past president of Frenchtown St. Nicholas Altar Society, a former Rural Life Commissioner for the Toledo Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, a former member of the Tiffin Serra Club, active in the Cursillo Movement for 35 years, and a member of the Toledo Diocesan Rural Life Advisory Board.
Visitation is Monday May 6, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH and from 10-11 am Tuesday at All Saints Church, New Riegel.
Funeral Mass is 11:00 am Tuesday at All Saints Catholic Church, New Riegel with Rev. Timothy Kummerer presiding. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery. A luncheon will then take place at the New Riegel American Legion.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to F.A.C.T., Heart of the Nation Sunday Mass on TV, or All Saints Parish.
Published in the News-Messenger on May 4, 2019