Mary Ann Homler
Mary Ann Homler

Fremont - Mary Ann Homler, 80, of Fremont, OH, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Toledo Hospital. She was born on February 18, 1940 in Fremont, OH to Arthur and Lillian (White) Dickey, Sr.

Mary Ann married Francis Homler on February 23, 1957 and he preceded her in death on June 11, 2004. She was a housekeeper for Bethesda Care Center and Valley View for many years. Mary Ann was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and the Fremont Moose Lodge. She enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Mary Ann is survived by her children, Rebecca (James) Keaton, Fremont, OH, Kathryn (Warren) Stout, Phoenix, AZ, Raymond (Becky) Homler, Cocoa, FL, Melissa (Frank) Distel, Fremont, OH and James (Brandy) Homler, Green Springs, OH; thirteen grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francis Homler; grandson, Ryan Groot, Sr.; siblings, Arthur Dickey, Jr, Wilma Rader, John Dickey, Helen King, Virginia Shaner, Lillian Williams and Gilbert Dickey.

Visitation: Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420.

The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.

A private service will be held for the immediate family.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorials can be made in Mary Ann's honor to St. Jude's Children Hospital.




Published in News-Messenger from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
