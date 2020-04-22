|
|
Mary Ann Rounds
Elmore - Mary Ann Rounds, 78 of Elmore, OH died Saturday, April 18, 2020 under hospice care at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, OH. She was born, the youngest of 9 children, on March 16, 1942 in Rocky Ridge, OH the daughter of Elma (Schafer) Barnes. She was a 1960 graduate of Harris- Elmore High School and on January 5, 1963 she married Gary Rounds. Mary Ann was a Homemaker and a member of St. Paul- Trinity United Methodist Church, Elmore. She enjoyed boating on the lake and going to the casino.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Gary of Elmore; children: Chris (Kathy) Rounds of Ankeny, IA and Jill (Craig) Smith of Lexington, KY; grandchildren: Taylor (Nick) Peluso, Caiden & Jace Rounds.
Burial will be in Harris- Elmore Union Cemetery and along with services will be announced at a later date by the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore- Genoa Chapel. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the , Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or St. Paul- Trinity United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020