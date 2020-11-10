Mary Ann Sorg
Tiffin - Mary Ann Sorg, 70, of Tiffin, passed away, Monday, November 9, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 18, 1950 in Tiffin, the daughter of Norbert and Loyola (Hoffman) DeVanna. Mary was a 1968 graduate of Lakota High. On April 23, 1971 she married William Sorg at Millersville St. Mary's Church.
Mary had a passion for quilting, she owned and operated The Door Mouse Quilt Shop in Bettsville, OH. Her faith and family were a huge part of her life, she also enjoyed traveling, reading and puzzles.
Surviving is her husband of 49 years William Sorg of Tiffin, daughter Emily (Jason) Sisco of Gibsonburg, OH; grandchildren Fredrick and Samantha; sister Rose (Rick) Findley of Fostoria, OH; nephews Tim Harrison of Redondo Beach, CA; great-niece Sienna Harrison. She was preceded in death by her son, Chad Sorg.
A Memorial Mass will take place at 10:30A.M. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Millersville St. Mary's Church, 865 OH-635, Helena, OH 43435. Fr. Scott Woods will officiate. Masks are required and social distancing polices will be in place. If you are unable to attend mass, livestreaming will be available on the funeral home's website under the live webcasts tab. Private burial will take place at Millersville St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Miracle League of Northwest Ohio or Heartland Hospice.
To express online condolences or to view livestream services, please visit www.hermanfh.com
Herman -Veh Funeral in Gibsonburg has been entrusted with arrangements.