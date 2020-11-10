1/1
Mary Ann Sorg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Sorg

Tiffin - Mary Ann Sorg, 70, of Tiffin, passed away, Monday, November 9, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 18, 1950 in Tiffin, the daughter of Norbert and Loyola (Hoffman) DeVanna. Mary was a 1968 graduate of Lakota High. On April 23, 1971 she married William Sorg at Millersville St. Mary's Church.

Mary had a passion for quilting, she owned and operated The Door Mouse Quilt Shop in Bettsville, OH. Her faith and family were a huge part of her life, she also enjoyed traveling, reading and puzzles.

Surviving is her husband of 49 years William Sorg of Tiffin, daughter Emily (Jason) Sisco of Gibsonburg, OH; grandchildren Fredrick and Samantha; sister Rose (Rick) Findley of Fostoria, OH; nephews Tim Harrison of Redondo Beach, CA; great-niece Sienna Harrison. She was preceded in death by her son, Chad Sorg.

A Memorial Mass will take place at 10:30A.M. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Millersville St. Mary's Church, 865 OH-635, Helena, OH 43435. Fr. Scott Woods will officiate. Masks are required and social distancing polices will be in place. If you are unable to attend mass, livestreaming will be available on the funeral home's website under the live webcasts tab. Private burial will take place at Millersville St. Mary's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Miracle League of Northwest Ohio or Heartland Hospice.

To express online condolences or to view livestream services, please visit www.hermanfh.com

Herman -Veh Funeral in Gibsonburg has been entrusted with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
(419) 637-2026
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved