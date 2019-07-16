Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Doloris Roth


1925 - 2019
Mary Doloris Roth Obituary
Mary Doloris Roth

GREEN SPRINGS - Mary Doloris Roth, 93, of Green Springs, OH passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born on August 16, 1925 in Gibsonburg, OH to Leo and Zoe (Martin) Magrum. She was a 1943 graduate of Gibsonburg High School.

Mary married John Hartman on January 8, 1943 and he preceded her in death on March 4, 1943.

She then married Wilfred Roth, August 17, 1946 and he preceded her in death on November 18, 1975.

Mary was a hard working homemaker and farmwife where she was devoted to loving and taking care of her family. She was a cashier at the IGA grocery story in Green Springs from 1975 to 2005 where she retired after thirty years of service. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family who were everything to her.

Mary is survived by her children, Tom (Phyllis) Roth, Sylvania, OH, Clarence (Linda) Roth, Toledo, OH; Beverly (Randy) Peabody, Defiance, OH, Charlotte (Rod) Miles, Toledo, OH, Janiece (Gary "Yogi") Young; Fremont, OH, Roy (Ann) Roth, Helena, OH, Marv (Brenda) Roth, Bloomington, IL, Sherrie (Chuck) Walker, Shepherdsville, KY; siblings, Vernon Magrum, Oak Harbor, OH, Jean Elaine Poorman, Green Springs, OH, Judene Halstead, Gibsonburg, OH; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, John Hartman; second husband, Wilfred Roth; siblings, Eleanor, Veatrice, Thelma, Carl, Howard, Raymond and Ruth Ann.

Visitation: Wednesday from 4 - 8 pm at Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 211 N. Broadway St., Green Springs, OH.

Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with one hour of visitation at church prior to the service, 550 Smith Rd, Fremont, OH. Father Chris Kardzis officiating.

Burial: Green Springs Cemetery

Memorials: Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Hospice of ProMedica Memorial Hospital.

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on July 16, 2019
