|
|
Mary E. Aleshire
Gibsonburg - Mary E. Aleshire, age 93, of Gibsonburg, OH passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at ProMedica Fremont Memorial Hospital. She was born on November 3, 1926 in Bradner, OH to Gerhardt and Amelia (Ebka) Stein. She married Ray Aleshire, on October 22, 1955 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville, OH. Mary and Ray raised one daughter and celebrated 43 years of marriage before Ray's passing in March of 2000. In addition to being a wife, mother and homemaker, Mary also assisted her husband in taking care of his horses. She would feed them and clean their stables as needed. She was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She enjoyed embroidering until her arthritis advanced enough that she was unable. Being outside brought her great joy. She enjoyed gardening and canning the vegetables she grew. Yardwork was her passion and even took care of the yard this past Fall.
Mary is survived by her daughter: Cathryn "Cathy" Aleshire of Bucyrus. Nieces: Carolyn Wyant, Susan Hamilton, Linda (John) Henry and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her husband Ray, she was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Marcene Stein.
Family and friends will be received 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020, with a funeral service at 11 a.m., at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. Officiating will be Rev. James Budke. Interment will be in Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville. There will be a bereavement luncheon served immediately after the cemetery committal service (details to be announced). In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, (Radio Fund or Women of the Church). Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020