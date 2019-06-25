|
|
Mary E. Carr
FREMONT - Mary E. Carr, 91, of Fremont, OH passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Valley View Health Campus in Fremont. She was born September 16, 1927 in Luckey, OH to Harry and Amelia (Hammersmith) Carr. She graduated from Troy Luckey High School in 1945.
Mary worked in Washington, D.C.; Toledo and lived in San Francisco for thirty-five years where she worked for twenty-six years as an office manager for a Green coffee broker. Mary was a secretary at the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper, retiring in 1992. Upon retirement she returned to Fremont.
Mary liked crocheting, sewing and reading. She enjoyed walking for exercise. Mary was very fond of her family and loved being with the younger ones who always liked to go to Aunt Mary's house to play games and work puzzles. She was a member of Hayes Memorial United Methodist Church and Beta Sigma Phi.
Mary is survived by her sisters, Betty Broshious, Phyllis Marinoff and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joseph, Harold and George Carr; sisters, Geraldine Shockley and Barbara Showman.
Visitation: Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.
Services: Will follow the visitation, 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Matt Wheeler officiating.
Burial: Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH
Memorials: Hayes Memorial United Methodist Church or Boy Scout Troop 302.
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on June 25, 2019